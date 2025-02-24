Wakulla High School Partners with FSU to Provide Students Hands-On Workforce Experience

Wakulla High School students are gaining real-world experience through a partnership with Florida State University.

The Pathways Pre-apprenticeship Program allows students to explore careers in mechanics, welding, and more.

The program is designed to prepare students for the workforce and set them up for long-term success.

Watch the video to see what students are doing in the program to achieve their goals



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Wakulla County students are getting a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience for their future careers, thanks to a new partnership between Wakulla High School and Florida State University (FSU). Through the Pathways Pre-apprenticeship Program, students are diving deep into trades such as mechanics and welding, learning skills that will help them succeed in the workforce.

"It's given me the chance to get my foot in the door," said Mackenzie Bishop, a senior at Wakulla High School. She is pursuing a career in mechanics, a path she never expected to be on until she joined the program.

The Pathways Pre-apprenticeship Program allows Wakulla High School students to take courses at FSU, giving them hands-on experience in various trades and preparing them for future employment. It's part of Wakulla High School's Career and Technical Education (CTE) program, which aims to equip students with the skills they need to thrive in the workforce.

Ben Grant, the assistant director of the CTE program, emphasized the program’s potential for students. “Giving them the opportunity to come here, start a career right out of high school where they could potentially retire before they’re even 50 years old,” he explained.

The program, which began last semester, is still in its early stages, but plans to expand it are already in the works. The goal is to set students up for a long and successful career. "It’s just setting them up for a good, long life,” Grant said.

Bishop, who is preparing to begin her career as a mechanic, is grateful for the opportunity the program has given her. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that you won’t get that much,” she said.

Currently, seven students are enrolled in the program, and a select group is chosen each semester. With more students set to benefit from the program in the future, the Pathways Pre-apprenticeship Program is already helping to shape the next generation of skilled workers.

Wakulla High School and FSU are opening doors to new career opportunities for local students, providing hands-on training that will last a lifetime.

