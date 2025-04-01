From family history to fresh produce: Sopchoppy’s new grocery store opens its doors

Sopchoppy residents now have a local grocery store, ending a 20-minute drive for food.

The store will offer fresh food options and aims to bring more local products to the community.

For years, neighbors here had to drive at least 20 minutes for groceries. Now, they have a local option right in their backyard.

"The Loafer's Bench, there's a good story behind it, my grandfather used to sit on the bench with all of his buddies and this was the place that they hung out, so it has a lot of history behind it," says Kristin McMillan.

The building, which has been in her family for generations, is now being transformed into a grocery store. "After the city's only grocery store closed nearly two years ago, it's something Sopchoppy needed," Kristin explains.

"Sopchoppy is very small, and as a mother, having to travel to get food on a daily basis is challenging, so I wanted to be able to provide fresh food for our community," Kristin says.

As a reporter, I’ve covered the need for accessible food in Sopchoppy. Now, the McMillans are meeting that need head-on.

"If you're trying to get meat or something like that, you're looking at an hour round-trip just to get back home and start cooking," says Mike McMillan. "So our goal down the road is to be able to have meat and fresh vegetables."

Mike also highlights the importance of supporting local businesses: "It's something we really need, I think local food and smaller businesses like that are very good for the overall economy."

For Kristin, this store is more than just a business. It’s a way to honor her roots and continue her family’s legacy. "It is very special to me, and Sopchoppy is special to me. So having that in my family and continuing on a legacy is important to me," she shares.

Store Hours:

The store will be open Wednesday to Friday from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. and Saturday from 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

