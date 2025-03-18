Wakulla County Commissioners Discuss Key Plans for Animal Shelter and Boat Ramps

Animal Shelter Update: Wakulla Animal Services reports 69 animals in care, with efforts focused on adoption and facility improvements.

Boat Ramp Upgrades: Commissioners review grant applications to enhance Newport, Mashes Sands, and Wakulla River Boat Ramps.

Mashes Sands Beach Concerns: Local residents are frustrated over beach damage and request repairs to improve accessibility.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Wakulla County Commissioners met Monday to discuss several key projects and updates that could shape the county’s future. Among the topics covered were improvements to the animal shelter and boat ramps, as well as community concerns regarding the Mashes Sands beach area.

Animal Shelter Update:

Walter Class, Manager of Wakulla Animal Services, provided an update on the shelter’s current efforts and conditions. The shelter is currently caring for 69 animals, and officials are actively working to find them new homes. Class emphasized the shelter’s commitment to providing quality care, clean environments, and proper medical treatment for the animals in their care. He also noted several facility improvements that have been made to enhance the shelter’s operations.

A few weeks ago, a local rescue effort brought several new animals to the shelter, and Class expressed how seriously the team takes its role in the community. "We work hard to find new homes for the animals in Wakulla County," he said.

Boating Improvements

Another major discussion item involved potential improvements to several local boat ramps. The county is seeking funding through the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) Florida Boating Improvement Program. The planned improvements include upgrades to the Newport Boat Ramp, Mashes Sands Boat Ramp, and Wakulla River Boat Ramp at US 98.

Mashes Sands Beach Concerns

Local resident Joe Deluca raised concerns about the condition of Mashes Sands beach, which suffered significant damage from Hurricane Michael. Deluca, a neighbor of the beach, pointed out that a third of the beach is currently unusable, making it difficult to access from the south. He called for immediate repairs to restore the area for residents and visitors alike.

"We’ve got almost a mile of beach, and a third of it is not usable right now," Deluca said during the meeting. Many other community members echoed his concerns, calling for efforts to replenish the sand and improve access to the beach.

The commissioners acknowledged the challenges at Mashes Sands and agreed to explore ways to address the ongoing issues. Other residents also raised concerns about the need for more recreational space and the importance of preserving trees during commercial development in the area.

Looking Ahead

As Wakulla County looks to make these important improvements, commissioners are set to meet again on April 7th to continue discussions and address community needs.

