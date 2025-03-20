Wakulla’s Affordable Housing Advisory Committee seeks solutions for local families

The Affordable Housing Advisory Committee in Wakulla is working on making housing more accessible and affordable for local families.

One proposal includes allowing homeowners to add tiny homes for elderly parents, offering a more affordable option.

The committee’s recommendations will be reviewed by the Wakulla County Commissioners for potential approval.

The Affordable Housing Advisory Committee in Wakulla County is focused on finding practical solutions to the area's housing challenges, including making homes more accessible, adjusting lot setups, and revising street rules. The committee believes these changes will result in more affordable living options for local residents.

“We’re trying to make it easier for builders and contractors to create more affordable housing,” says Andy Riddle, a committee member for the past couple of years.

This initiative comes as the county faces growing concerns about housing affordability. Riddle points out that many families are struggling to find affordable places to live.

As a local resident, Riddle has seen firsthand the difficulty people face. “Any adults like me that are looking for something affordable to rent, we’re having a pretty hard time. Things are scarce too,” he shares from a 2023 interview.

One of the solutions the committee is considering involves allowing homeowners to add smaller units, like tiny homes, on their property. This would provide a more affordable option for families, especially when trying to care for elderly parents without the need to purchase a larger home.

“Right now, we’re trying our best to come up with making the environment conducive to people putting affordable housing in and hopefully it’ll help address the issue,” Riddle adds.

The committee's recommendations will be submitted to the Board of Wakulla County Commissioners, who will ultimately decide whether or not to approve the proposed changes.

Although it’s still a work in progress, Riddle is optimistic. “I think we’re doing that. I think we’re making a positive change, and we’re trying to create a more conducive environment.”

The Affordable Housing Advisory Committee's next meeting is on April 17th.

