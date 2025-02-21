Big Bend Hospice seeks volunteers to support Wakulla County patients

Big Bend Hospice is urgently seeking volunteers to support patients in Wakulla County.

Volunteers provide critical social, emotional, and practical help, including running errands and offering companionship.

The organization is currently serving 60 patients but needs 15 more volunteers to meet growing demand.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Big Bend Hospice is reaching out for help to support neighbors in Wakulla County. They need volunteers now more than ever.

The need is even more urgent this year than last year. Volunteers play a crucial role in providing social, emotional, and practical support for patients in the community.

John Parks started volunteering after he retired and says it’s a way for him to give back. “My dad died about five years ago and hospice took care of him, and I thought this is a great way to keep myself busy and give purpose,” he shares.

Volunteers help provide patients with much-needed companionship by running errands, going to the grocery store, or taking patients to get their hair trimmed. It’s the simple things that can make a huge difference for patients who may otherwise feel isolated.

Big Bend Hospice is currently supporting around 60 patients in the area but is hoping to recruit 15 more volunteers to help. Andrea Zinker from Big Bend Hospice explained that in rural areas like Wakulla County, it’s harder to get support. “When volunteers come in once a week or every other week, they really help provide that companionship, socialization, and care that both the patient and caregiver need,” she said.

Right now, Big Bend Hospice has just six volunteers. John Parks hopes others will see the value in volunteering. “I certainly get more out of it than what I give,” he says.

In addition to volunteering, Big Bend Hospice has recently opened a thrift store in Tallahassee. All the proceeds from the store go directly towards supporting the organization and its mission.

To become a volunteer:

Complete an application and training

Pass a background check

Must be 18 or older with a valid driver’s license and insurance

You cannot have lost a close loved one in the last 13 months

For more information or to apply, visit Big Bend Hospice’s website.

