ON THE ROAD: WTXL ABC 27 heads to Wakulla County Friday

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — Friday, March 7th, WTXL ABC 27 continues our On The Road Neighborhood Tour. Tonight we're heading to Wakulla County.

First to Know Chief Meteorologist Casanova Nurse, Kenzie Kreuger, and Maya Sargentwill be live in the field throughout the county showcasing what makes this place special. We'll be live from Crawfordville and Panacea for our 5 & 6 p.m. newscasts.

Wakulla County is located south of Tallahassee, bordered by Liberty, Franklin, and Jefferson Counties. According to thecounty's website, it was founded on March 11, 1843, when Port Leon was destroyed by a hurricane and storm surge and its residents moved to Newport.

The website says some people believe Wakulla is named for the Timucuan Indian word (kala), meaning “spring of water” or “mysterious water, ” possibly referring to Wakulla Springs, which is one of the world's largest springs.

Kenzie Kreuger has been sharing the wonderful and unique stories of Wakulla County since June 2023. This week, she highlighted just some of the things and places that make Wakulla what it is, likeWakulla Springs State Park, the impact of oyster farming, and worm gruntin'.

WTXL ABC 27 began our On The Road coverage in 2024. Other cities we have visited have been Valdosta, Thomasville, Steinhatchee, and Tallahassee.

