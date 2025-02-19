Wakulla County celebrates Sawyer’s return with first pitch at baseball game

Sawyer’s family expresses deep gratitude for the unwavering support from the Wakulla County community.

While Sawyer is progressing well, he still requires physical therapy and neurology appointments.

A fundraiser will take place this Saturday at Harley Davidson in Tallahassee to support Sawyer’s recovery journey.

Watch the video to see the community celebrating Sawyer

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A heartwarming moment unfolded at the Wakulla Christian School Boys Varsity Baseball game, as 9-year-old Sawyer made his triumphant return to the community after a month-long recovery. Sawyer had been recovering from a hit-and-run accident that occurred last month, and his return to the field was celebrated with cheers from the crowd.

"We’ve been blown away by absolutely everything," said Sawyer’s mother, Kaitlyn Crawley. "I don’t think we’ll ever be able to repay everybody. We’re just happy to be home and happy to have him with us.”

Sawyer, now back at home, threw the first pitch at the game, a significant milestone in his recovery journey. His mother has been keeping the community updated through Facebook, detailing Sawyer's progress as he continues with physical therapy and neurology appointments.

Despite still having a road ahead, the family is deeply appreciative of the community’s ongoing support and encouragement.

To continue supporting Sawyer during his recovery, a fundraising event will be held this Saturday at Harley Davidson in Tallahassee. The event aims to raise funds for his medical needs and therapy.