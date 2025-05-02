Still Searching: A year later, the fight for a home in Wakulla continues

Since March 2020, national rent prices have surged over 22%, leaving some in Wakulla County priced out of their communities.

One woman, Michelle Anderson shares her story of being forced to move and her hopes to return by purchasing a home next year.

The Wakulla County Affordable Housing Committee is working with county commissioners to propose solutions such as reducing building fees and exploring accessory dwelling units.

Watch the video to learn more about the solutions they're working towards

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Today, many neighbors are struggling to find affordable housing all over the nation and right here in Wakulla County.

“I’m still trying to find a house and I’m trying to get more income so I can be able to afford the house,” says Michelle Anderson, a former Wakulla County resident currently living outside the area.

I caught up with Michelle a year after we first spoke, when she had just been forced to move due to the rising cost of living. One year later, her dream of returning home hasn’t faded.

“I hope to go back to Wakulla," Anderson shared. "I want to purchase a home there. I enjoyed being there with my family, and the people — and the beach is close by too — so yes, I plan on going back there by next year.”

Her story echoes a nationwide trend. Since March 2020, rent prices across the United States have increased by roughly 22.25%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In Wakulla County, a group of community leaders is working to change the tide. The Affordable Housing Committee has spent more than a year reviewing strategies to combat the crisis. Andy Riddle, a member of the committee, says they’ve presented multiple ideas to the Wakulla County Commission.

“We’re looking at whether or not there’s transportation hubs we can work with, but we don’t have any of those in the county,” Riddle explained. “We’re also looking at what fees can be reduced to make it more of an incentive for builders within the county. We also spoke more about accessory dwelling units, possibly opening up more rental housing in the county.”

While these ideas won’t bring immediate change, they mark crucial steps forward.

“This is all the time a juggling act," Riddle said. "We try and come up with solutions to a very big, very real problem.”

Meanwhile, Anderson continues to work toward stability. Her cleaning business is her main source of income, and she’s hoping it helps her afford the dream she’s held onto for over a year.

“If you’re not stable at home, it’s hard to work and do things,” she said. “So hopefully where I’m at is stable, and I can get some more things to be able to afford a home.”

Anderson is working hard to grow her cleaning business and remains determined to buy a home in Wakulla County by next year.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.