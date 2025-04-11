Backyard to Table: How one Wakulla girl is growing her future

9-year-old Caroline Faulk is raising chickens and growing her own food with help from her family and 4-H.

She recently placed first in her first agricultural competition, gaining both confidence and skills.

Local experts say growing food at home can reduce grocery costs and teach lifelong values.

Watch the video to learn about her passion for animals and farming

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Food that comes straight from the garden. That’s what one Wakulla County family is teaching their daughter to grow and harvest on her own.

Spicy is one of the Faulk family’s chickens who not only lays eggs but also symbolizes the value of homegrown food.

“Taking care of my chickens is the best," said Caroline Faulk.

That’s 9-year-old Caroline Faulk. She’s been learning how to raise chickens and grow produce in her own backyard. What started as a fun family project has quickly become a passion.

Her mom, Kris Faulk, says it’s been incredible to watch her daughter do what she loves and learn valuable skills.

“She’s ok with handling the chickens, cleaning, feeding, presenting,” Kris said.

Caroline has learned more than just how to feed and care for animals. She’s also built confidence and communication skills through her first competition, where she proudly placed first.

“They’re able to help themselves, care for others, and learn compassion and humility,” Kris added. “It even helps them later in the job force.”

Caroline got her start with help from Wakulla County 4-H, an organization that offers hands-on opportunities to learn about agriculture and self-sustainability.

Dr. Rachel Pienta, with 4H believes that this kind of experience can have lasting effects on families.

“I think it’s important for families to grow something together,” she said. “It not only cuts grocery costs, but builds meaningful life skills.”

Pienta, who grew up on a farm herself, says those early experiences shaped her life — and she hopes more families will pass those traditions down through generations.

“It made a big difference in how I grew up and how I live today,” she said.

Caroline is already planning for the future:

“In the future, I wanna get a horse and have a farm with pigs, goats, horses and chickens," said Faulk.

Interested in starting your own garden? The Wakulla County Extension Office can help you test your soil and give you tips to get started. They also have several programs to choose from.

