Wakulla 4H students prepare for a horseback riding competition this weekend

A group of 4H youth is competing in a horseback riding competition this weekend.

Participation helps children develop life skills and boosts their confidence.

Watch the video to learn how the riders have developed lifelong skills from horseback riding.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The 4H Bits and Bridles club is getting ready for a big weekend of horseback riding competition, and they’re bringing more than just riding skills to the ring.

Here’s how horseback riding has taught them lessons they’ll use throughout their lives.”

Faith Hughes, a young rider who’s been with the club for just a year, says horses have been a lifelong love.

“When I was born, I loved horses,” she said. “Once I started coming here, it just brought it out of me.”

Faith and her teammates have learned a lot more than just how to ride.

“There’s brushing and learning how to tack up, learning how to take care of your horse, feed they need, and of course, bond with the horse.”

This weekend, the team will compete in the Area North competition, a qualifying event for the state championships.

Trainer Nicole Windolf says the impact of 4H goes far beyond competition.

“I’ve seen kids who didn’t have a lot of confidence grow into riders who are accomplishing amazing things with these 1,000-pound animals,” Windolf said. “It’s exciting to see their progress.”

Nicole grew up in 4H and now helps kids achieve what she once dreamed of.

“As a kid, I never thought I’d get the opportunity to show,” she said. “Being able to get these kids to that point—even introducing them to owning their first horses—has been amazing.”

Faith sums it up simply: “You build a bond with an animal that can’t speak your language.”

4H provides everything these young riders need to succeed. You can follow and support their journey by visiting the Willows Way StablesFacebook page in Crawfordville.

