CSG Systems Announces Permanent Closure of Crawfordville Facility, Affecting 100 Jobs

Phased layoffs will start May 30 and continue through the end of the year.

Around 100 employees will be affected, with severance and career support offered.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

CSG Systems has announced the permanent closure of its Crawfordville facility, leading to the loss of approximately 100 jobs. The company stated that challenges in securing flood insurance after Hurricane Helene forced them to make the difficult decision to close the facility.

The closure will occur in phases, with layoffs beginning on May 30 and continuing through the end of the year. Tommy York, Senior Vice President and General Manager of CSG, acknowledged the significant impact this decision will have on the employees.

“At CSG, our people are the heart and soul of our business, so it's difficult when circumstances force us to make decisions that impact CSGers,” York said. “Without flood insurance coverage, we had to make the painful decision to close this facility and consolidate operations into our Omaha, Nebraska, and Fort Worth, Texas locations.”

CSG is committed to helping impacted employees during this transition. The company will provide severance packages and career support to assist those affected in finding new employment. Local agencies are also stepping in to offer assistance.

The Wakulla County Economic Development Council (EDC) has partnered with CareerSource Capital Region to help displaced workers with job search resources. County officials are also exploring potential opportunities to re-purpose the facility for other businesses.

In a statement, local officials emphasized, "Wakulla County remains committed to supporting our local workforce and strengthening economic opportunities for our community."

For those impacted by the closure, CareerSource Capital Region is available to assist with job search efforts.

