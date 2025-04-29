15 Years after Deepwater Horizon, Gulf Funding boosts environmental projects in Wakulla County

Wakulla County received $12.6 million in Restore Act funding to expand the Otter Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility, boosting capacity and improving local water quality.

The funding is part of broader Gulf Coast restoration efforts initiated after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

Environmental experts stress the importance of clean water projects in areas like Wakulla County, where fast-moving waterways directly impact coastal ecosystems and marine life.

Watch the video to learn about one local project making an impact in Wakulla County

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Fifteen years ago, the Deepwater Horizon oil spill devastated parts of Florida’s Gulf Coast. In response, the Gulf Consortium was established in 2012 to direct funding toward environmental restoration projects across the region. Today, that support is still making a visible difference in communities like Wakulla County.

Among the many initiatives ranging from boat ramps to oyster farms, and dredging efforts. One project stands out for local leaders.

Wakulla County Administrator David Edwards says the county has received $12.6 million in Restore Act funding to help expand the Otter Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility. The project will increase capacity from 1.2 million gallons per day to 1.8 million.

“We’re upgrading our facility, building a new plant,” Edwards explained. “Part of that funding is coming from the Gulf Consortium, which provides clean drinking water — it basically puts water back into our environment.”

The importance of that investment isn’t lost on environmental experts.

Sean McGlynn, an environmental scientist working in the region, says the unique landscape of Wakulla County makes clean water initiatives essential. Water in the area moves quickly through sinkholes, rivers, and springs, meaning what happens inland quickly affects the coast.

“Anything we do on the ground will affect the spring, and it stays there forever,” McGlynn said. “Then it gets to the coast and impacts the shrimpers, the mullet, and everything else."

Efforts to restore natural water systems and protect marine life are expected to yield long-term benefits. Not just for the environment, but for the economy and culture of Florida’s Gulf Coast.

“We have to bring it back,” McGlynn said. “And this is one of the big steps to clean up our river and aquifer before it gets to the ocean.”

Edwards says these projects are just the beginning, and restoration efforts will continue for the next decade.

