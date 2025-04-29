A Decade Without Justice: The Unsolved Murder of Jody Kilgore

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On October 6, 2014, Jody Kilgore was murdered just outside his home on Spring Court in Crawfordville, Florida. More than a decade has passed, but the person responsible for his death remains unidentified—and his family remains heartbroken.

“I just wish there was something I could do before anything happens to me,” said Jody’s mother, Gladys Kilgore. “I hope I can find out more stuff.”

Not a day goes by that the Kilgore family doesn’t think about Jody and the life he should still be living. When I visited them back in October for the anniversary of his death, they were honoring his memory—still hoping for the closure they’ve never received.

“It seems like it’s poked in a corner somewhere and nobody’s doing any work on it,” Gladys said. “I beg them every time I go out there, please let me know something.”

Gladys Kilgore describes her son as kind and gentle—a man who enjoyed fishing and spent time with his mother regularly. “I still beg and cry and hope that they’ll soon find who or mostly why,” she said. “Because Jody was not a bad person.”

Captain Brett Surace with the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the case is still open and being actively investigated.

“There’s been hundreds of man hours put into this,” Surace said. “We’ve utilized a lot of technology, including labs from the state, from federal, and private labs, and hundreds of interviews. It’s still an ongoing investigation, and we’re really looking for the public’s help on this.”

Jody’s sister, Robin Stevens, believes someone in the community holds the key to solving this case.

“The biggest thing is just knowing that it could be somebody we know,” she said. “It could be somebody that we see maybe on a daily basis or every now and then—someone that has no heart whatsoever.”

Even after 10 years, the pain of Jody’s death is as raw as ever for his family.

“I’ll wake up in the middle of the night thinking I’m going to see Jody tomorrow,” Gladys said. “Then I remember—Jody’s not here no more. That’s one thing that hurts me more than anything.”

The Kilgore family says they won’t stop searching for the truth.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please contact the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office.

