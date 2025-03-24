Two beaches in Wakulla County test positive for high levels of bacteria

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — The Florida Department of Health in Wakulla County has issued a Water Quality Health Advisory for Mashes Sands and Shell Point Beaches after testing high for bacteria.

The DOH-Wakulla says tests completed on March 18th indicated that the water quality at both beaches doesn't meet the recreational water quality criteria for Enterococcus bacteria. The agency says samples showed that the level of bacteria exceeds the level established by state guidelines.

The report states DOH-Wakulla advises against any water-related activities at these locations due to an increased risk of illness in swimmers.

This advisory will continue until bacteria levels are below the accepted health level.

DOH-Wakulla



Test results are available here.

For more information you can call 850-926-0400 or visit Wakulla.FloridaHealth.gov.

