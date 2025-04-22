Who left it here? 1977 Datsun found in Wakulla sinkhole

A 1977 Datsun 200SX was discovered submerged in a sinkhole in Wakulla County, Florida.

The car’s removal was driven by both curiosity and environmental protection efforts.

Watch the video to learn more about the car and efforts to protect the environment

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Back in November, we first told you about an old car mysteriously sitting at the bottom of a sinkhole in Wakulla County. Now we’re learning more about the strange story behind it.

“It’s been in there all these years, and it’s always been in the back of my mind.”

This 1977 Datsun 200SX had been submerged in the sinkhole for what’s believed to be decades—its origin still a mystery.

It took a coordinated effort of divers, experts, and local community members to finally pull it from the water.

One of those pushing to make it happen was Cal Jamison, who spent years working with different groups and landowners.

“It is so much better for the aquifer.”

For Jamison, it wasn’t just about solving a mystery—it was about protecting the environment.

“All of the things that make up that car and all of that oil will eventually leak out into the aquifer.”

I spoke with expert Sean McGlynn, who holds a Ph.D. in Aquatic Biology. He says the removal was a smart environmental move.

“The longer it’s in, the worse it gets. The older cars have bigger batteries and engines with more oil, we’ve skimmed down, so our new cars aren’t as bad. The old ones are bad, and it’s wonderful they got this thing out.”

After all these years, Jamison is relieved to see it gone.

“I didn’t know if the car would ever get out of there, so to have this opportunity to get the car out—it’s always been in the back of my mind.”

As for the car’s owner? That part of the mystery still hasn’t been solved.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.