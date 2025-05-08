From garden beds to giving back: Wakulla’s weekend of growth

The Wakulla Garden Club is hosting a county-wide garden tour and plant sale this weekend

Club members, like Laura Mooser, are helping families grow their own food and build confidence through home gardening.

Watch the video to learn how all proceeds from the event will go towards supporting veterans.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Gardening isn’t just a hobby in Wakulla County it’s a growing movement rooted in community and purpose.

This weekend, the Wakulla Garden Club is inviting the public to join them for a special garden tour and plant sale, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Extension Office in Crawfordville. The event highlights the beauty and benefits of gardening while raising money for a cause close to the community’s heart: honoring local veterans.

For Laura Mooser, gardening has always been deeply personal.

“I grew up with a family who liked to garden,” she recalls. “I can remember my grandmother teaching me about speckled lima beans… I have those memories.”

Now, she’s using her passion to help others learn how to grow their own food.

“The ability to grow your own gives you control,” Mooser says. “It helps families feel better about themselves—to be able to put food on the table.”

The Wakulla Garden Club, a nonprofit organization, does more than just promote gardening. From beautifying public spaces to educating residents about sustainable practices, they’re making an impact across the county. This weekend’s garden tour will showcase several gardens—including one at the Extension Office—and the accompanying plant sale will fund their latest mission.

All proceeds from the event will go toward creating a permanent monument honoring veterans in Wakulla County.

“Veterans help ensure our national security,” Mooser says. “My husband and I are both children of veterans. These individuals have served our country, and this is the least we can do to recognize and honor them.”

The monument is just one part of the club’s larger vision: to educate and empower every resident in Wakulla County with the skills and knowledge to grow and give back.

“The goal is to make sure everyone is educated on how to plant and grow things here in Wakulla,” Mooser says.

Whether you're a seasoned gardener or just getting your hands dirty for the first time, this weekend’s event offers a chance to connect, learn, and make a difference—one plant at a time.

