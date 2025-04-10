Water quality advisory issued for two Wakulla County beaches

PANACEA, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Health in Wakulla County has issued a water quality advisory for Mashes Sands Beach and Shell Point Beach.

The health department advises against swimming and any water-related activities.

Tests were completed Tuesday.

Sampling conducted during regular water quality monitoring showed that the level of enterococcus bacteria exceeds the level established by state guidelines.

