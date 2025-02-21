Wakulla County neighbors discuss key priorities with elected leaders

Neighbors voice concerns about Highway 319 and push for improvements.

Local group fights against oil drilling in the Apalachicola River basin.

The School board weighs in on school start time changes.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Thursday afternoon, neighbors in Wakulla County had the chance to speak directly with their elected leaders about issues important to them. Senator Corey Simon and Representative Jason Shoaf were on hand to listen and offer updates on topics on local residents' minds.

One of the key issues discussed was the state of Highway 319. Representative Shoaf acknowledged the concerns many in the community have regarding the highway's condition. “I’ve been able to meet with DOT, and I know the Senator has leaned on them,” Shoaf said. “We’ve gotten word that they’re going to triple down and hopefully get the Wakulla part done in the next few months.”

Another important topic was the controversial oil drilling proposal in the Apalachicola River basin. A neighbor raised concerns about Clearwater Land and Minerals' plans to drill for oil in the area. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection approved the permit for drilling last April, and since then, many neighbors have voiced opposition. The effort to block the drilling has gained support from local leaders as well.

Gil Damon is a member of The Downriver Project. The group is working to prevent the drilling. Damon said, “We’re working really hard to get out public awareness and get it at an all-time high to make sure that we’ve got folks talking to our leaders and advocating for these waterways that we all rely on.”

In addition to these issues, the group also talked about school start times. A proposed Florida law could require middle and high schools to start later. However, Eddie Hand from the Wakulla County School Board emphasized that the district would prefer to keep the decision up to the district. “We feel like we are a high-performing district and we want to keep that decision local,” Hand said.

Residents also raised concerns about funding for the senior center and ongoing county projects like the septic-to-sewer conversion.

These topics, along with others, are ones that neighbors hope their elected officials will prioritize as the next legislative session approaches.