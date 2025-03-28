Wakulla Animal Services hosting an Adopt a Shelter Pet event this weekend as shelter experiences overcrowding

Free Adoptions: Wakulla Animal Services is offering free adoptions this Saturday from 9 AM to 5 PM to help clear the shelter and find loving homes for animals.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This Saturday, Wakulla Animal Services is offering free adoptions for animals in need, and you could be the one to provide them with a loving home. Kenzie Krueger reports from Crawfordville, where the shelter is working hard to clear its facilities.

“We would like to clear the shelter, that’s our ultimate goal,” says Walter Class, the manager of Wakulla Animal Services. The shelter has faced challenges such as overcrowding and a parvo outbreak, but with recent upgrades, including more space and additional staff, they’re better equipped than ever.

Class is excited to showcase the shelter’s new improvements and invite the community to visit. “This is their shelter,” he says, emphasizing the importance of community involvement.

The shelter isn’t just about finding homes for pets; it’s also about setting up adopters for success. In addition to free adoptions, new pet owners will leave with essentials like leashes and dog tags, giving both the pet and their new owner the best start possible.

Steve Saunders, who helps out at the shelter daily, is passionate about the mission. “It’s all about the health and welfare and getting these animals who deserve it a really good home.”

The shelter’s ultimate goal is simple: to find a forever home for every pet. You can be part of that mission by adopting a pet this Saturday.

You can adopt one of these animals for free this Saturday from 9 AM to 5 PM at Wakulla Animal Services in Crawfordville

