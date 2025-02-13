Wakulla County supports neighbors with disabilities through Special Olympics Florida

The community and students gathered to cheer on athletes, demonstrating strong community backing for those with disabilities.

The Special Olympics creates new opportunities for students with disabilities, helping them build connections and skills.

Supporters believe the program offers lifelong benefits, fostering teamwork and lasting friendships that extend beyond graduation.

Watch the video to learn how this community effort is making a difference.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Programs like Special Olympics Florida are creating a more inclusive community.

Linda Oaks has a daughter, Taylie, who participates in the Special Olympics. She says events like this help her child feel supported.

“Everyone comes out and fully supports the students, and that’s really important. It’s wonderful that our community does that,” Oaks said.

That’s exactly what the Special Olympics is all about—creating new opportunities for students with disabilities.

On Thursday, several community members and students gathered to celebrate the athletes in Wakulla County.

Sharon Scherbarth-Simmons has been supporting these athletes for over 15 years and believes that all students deserve to feel empowered.

“Sometimes children and adults with disabilities get left out, and this is a great way to include them with their peers. Peers help with social skills and sporting events, so they become a part of a team,” Scherbarth-Simmons said.

Athletes participate in a variety of recreational activities—something Scherbarth-Simmons says they can continue well beyond school.

“They can do it for the rest of their lives. We set the foundation in elementary and middle schools, and then these athletes form lasting partnerships that they can carry with them after graduation,” she added.

The next event is the Torch Run on April 15th—come out and support these incredible athletes! Here's theirPAGE.

