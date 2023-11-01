1
Northeast Tallahassee
Northeast Tallahassee
Northbound Thomasville Road blocked following crash with injuries
Channing Frampton
5:31 PM, Nov 01, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
Black women at higher risk of breast cancer death than White
Ava Van Valen
1:07 PM, Oct 27, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
Dan Markel's mother Ruth speaks publicly on the day before Adelson trial begins
Alberto Camargo
10:25 PM, Oct 25, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
NE Tallahassee "gets down" for FSU Homecoming
Kendall Brandt
5:40 PM, Oct 20, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
Traffic by two NE Tallahassee schools has neighbors concerned
Kendall Brandt
6:26 PM, Oct 19, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
Northeast Tallahassee mental health experts see increased anxiety in kids
Kendall Brandt
6:44 PM, Oct 18, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
Vigil held to remember 13-year-old hit by vehicle in Tallahassee
Terry Gilliam Jr.
7:20 PM, Oct 15, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
Friday the 13th inspires spooky fun in Northeast Tallahassee
Kendall Brandt
5:49 PM, Oct 13, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
Chief Meteorologist Casanova Nurse visits DeSoto Trail Elementary
WTXL Digital Staff
3:21 PM, Oct 11, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
INSIDE LOOK: 3 new dining options coming to Northeast Tallahassee
Kendall Brandt
6:07 PM, Oct 05, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
Prosecutors push for Charles Adelson's parents to be held in contempt
7:22 PM, Oct 04, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
Neighbors have questions during first week of Leon County Waste Pro contract
Kendall Brandt
6:28 PM, Oct 03, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
Tallahassee leak spills enough wastewater to fill 300+ bathtubs
Kendall Brandt
6:05 PM, Oct 02, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
Expect traffic delays in Northeast Tallahassee Monday
WTXL Digital Staff
9:54 PM, Oct 01, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
Friends remember Tallahassee cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash
Terry Gilliam Jr.
6:41 PM, Sep 28, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
What Leon County residents need to know about new trash pick up guidelines
Kendall Brandt
6:00 PM, Sep 28, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
LISTEN: Tallahassee students use music to help area senior citizens
WTXL Digital Staff
5:40 PM, Sep 28, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
Zoning changes on Thomasville Road have neighbors wondering what's to come
Kendall Brandt
6:55 PM, Sep 27, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
"It's scary" Crashes near Chiles High School prompt changes to road
Kendall Brandt
6:45 PM, Sep 26, 2023
Homepage
Toddler shot, killed in Tallahassee; father now facing charges
Channing Frampton
12:00 PM, Sep 19, 2023
Homepage
New judge assigned to Charlie Adelson case
WTXL Digital Staff
10:48 AM, Sep 19, 2023
Homepage
Neighbors shaken up after severe weather leaves trail of damage
Kenzie Krueger
5:51 PM, Sep 08, 2023
Homepage
UPDATE: Two babies left alone in Tallahassee, one shot and killed
Channing Frampton
12:19 PM, Sep 07, 2023
Local News
PARK APPROVED: How families are feeling about the $12M NE Tallahassee Park
Kendall Brandt
6:05 PM, Aug 24, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
BY THE NUMBERS: Amazon's impact on the Big Bend economy adding up
6:49 PM, Aug 22, 2023
Homepage
VIEWER VIDEO: Car bursts into flames at Tallahassee gas station
WTXL Digital Staff
5:46 PM, Aug 22, 2023
Homepage
UPDATE: Traffic moving after tractor-trailer caught fire on I-10
Channing Frampton
6:56 PM, Aug 18, 2023
Homepage
INSIDE LOOK: New golf course, brewery coming to NE Tallahassee
Kendall Brandt
5:41 PM, Aug 15, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
Why some are excited and others are worried about more lanes on Bannerman Road
Kendall Brandt
6:58 PM, Aug 07, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
Ex-Tallahassee attorney pleads guilty to federal racketeering charge
WTXL Digital Staff
6:20 PM, Aug 03, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
How the new golf cart age restriction law will impact Northeast Tallahassee
Kendall Brandt
7:44 PM, Aug 02, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce asks community input for direction of the city
Kendall Brandt
9:04 AM, Aug 02, 2023
Apps
