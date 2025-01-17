Goodwill donates suits and hanging racks to support Tallahassee Night to Shine

Hundreds of donations have poured in ahead of Tallahassee's Night to Shine Prom Boutique.

Goodwill of the Big Bend donated about 40 men's jackets and suits, 6 clothing racks and dozens of hangers.

Watch the video to learn why the need was so great:

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One group in our neighborhoods is answering the call for support for Tallahassee’s Night to Shine.

I was there when the Goodwill truck rolled up with clothes and other needed supplies to make the night a success.

Since our coverage of the need for dress clothes for Tallahassee's Night to Shine, organizer Vickie Bass said hundreds of donations have been pouring in.

"We have been so overwhelmed by the donations, we needed more equipment to store these, display them and make them available for easy access," Bass said.

The donations all for the annual prom event for our special needs community.

The event almost didn't happen, after the original host could no longer hold the event.

But, neighbors organized and moved the event to Immanuel Baptist Church.

After learning about the need for clothes and the donation drive from ABC 27, Kim Gay with Goodwill of the Big Bend jumped in to help with some men's dress wear and more supplies.

"When I talked to some of the event sponsors, they really were desperate for equipment and we can help with that so we looked around, were able to bring some equipment to hang some clothes so the boutique can be ready for tomorrow," Gay said.

With the help of those donations, Night to Shine Organizers will be hosting a free Prom Boutique Saturday from 3 to 7pm.

Gay said she's happy her group could be a part of such a great show of support.

"We're already talking with the organizers about how to make a better event next year, help collect donations throughout the year and equipment and make this an even bigger event in 2026," Gay said.

While the time to donate clothes has come to an end, you can still help out by signing up to volunteer for the event.

Head here to sign up.

