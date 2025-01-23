Winter chill leaves Big Bend homeowners with costly plumbing damage

Plumber call volumes spike across the Big Bend as homeowners face significant plumbing issues due to freezing temperatures.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s been a winter wonderland here in the Big Bend, but for some, that chill has brought costly plumbing damage. As temperatures dipped over the past few days, homeowners across the region are now dealing with busted pipes, frozen water lines, and other plumbing issues that could come with a hefty price tag.

When cold weather strikes, plumber call volumes often spike. Abel Barrgan, a plumber with Brown Plumbing says the recent freeze has left his team scrambling. “We are very slammed with a lot of backflow preventers and with a lot of busted pipes,” says Barrgan.

Many Big Bend residents are facing significant damage, as freezing temperatures caused pipes to burst. “A lot of people are not dripping their faucets, so they’re not having flow in their water, and that is causing the pipes to freeze,” he explains.

To prevent these issues, Barrgan recommends homeowners take a simple but effective step: drip their faucets. This small action could save homeowners hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars in potential damage.

With freezing temperatures continuing, homeowners may be able to turn to their insurance policies to help cover the cost of repairs.

“Most homeowners policies are pretty broad. As a general rule, weird is often covered,” says Allen McGinniss from McGinniss Himmel Insurance in Tallahassee.

McGinniss adds that while snow may seem like an unlikely issue in Florida, it is, in fact, a covered peril under most homeowner policies. “Snow in Florida is often going to be a covered thing, and the weight of snow and ice is a covered peril listed in the policy,” he explains.

If you’ve experienced plumbing damage or other weather-related issues, experts advise taking photos of the damage immediately. Be sure to contact your insurance provider or a local plumber to explore your options for coverage and repairs.

As for the weather, our First to Know Weather Team is forecasting more freezing temperatures in the coming days. So, remember to drip your faucets to avoid further damage and protect your home.

