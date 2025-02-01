Volunteer buddy registrations needed as Night to Shine Tallahassee quickly approaches

Night to Shine Tallahassee is still in need of volunteer buddies.

The prom for special needs adults needs a buddy for each guest to ensure they have a safe and memorable night.

Watch the video to hear about the heartwarming prom experience from neighbors who have been a guest-and-buddy pair for years.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Night to Shine Tallahassee is still in need of volunteer buddies to make sure each prom guest has a safe and memorable night. I'm Kenya Cardonne in the Northeast Tallahassee neighborhood. One pair that has been buddy and guest for years says it's an unforgettable experience anyone would be lucky to be a part of.

Meet Zachary Girioni and Matthew Whitfield. About three years ago, they met through Florida State University's Best Buddies program, a nonprofit effort that bridges connections between students and people with disabilities.

"And ever since," Girioni says, "we've been best buds, right?" Whitfield agrees as they share a fist bump.

Besides spending time together over countless meals and pool games, some of their favorite memories together have been as buddies at Night to Shine— a prom held every year for our special needs community.

"I'd say all the favorite memories that I've had were at the last two Night to Shine's that I've gone to. I mean, it's just so much fun," Girioni says. Whitfield adds, "You can get your shoes shined too!" Girioni went on to list other fun activities, saying, "You can ride a party bus, you can go do karaoke and there's animals and FSU cheerleaders, right? Yeah, there's so many different things you can do."

Now that the prom night is no longer canceled, this will be Zach's third year as Matthew's Night to Shine buddy.

Volunteers like Zach act as supportive companions to each of the hundreds of special needs adults in attendance, making sure they live this magical prom night to the fullest.

Whitfield says, "it's been awesome," adding that Night to Shine without Zach would make him very sad.

Organizers are urging the community to step up and register as buddies to ensure no guest feels that way at the prom night now just one week away.

"It's just one night. It's a really good time and there's a ton of different things to do," Girioni says, "and I promise that anyone who signs up and comes to Night to Shine is not going to regret it."

Click here to register as a buddy. There will be several volunteer and buddy training opportunities all throughout next week at Immanuel Baptist Church ahead of the big night.

In Northeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27.

