Recent trends point to younger heart disease patients in Leon County according to HCA Florida Capital Hospital

February is National Heart Month.

A 2022 assessment, Floridahealth.gov listed heart disease as the leading cause of death in Leon County.

Watch the video to hear from Dr. Pandit of the HCA Florida Capital Hospital as he shares more about recent trends and preventable measures neighbors can take.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Following a 2022 assessment, FloridaHealth.gov listed heart disease as the leading cause of death in Leon County.

In turn, HCA Florida Capital Cardiology Specialists noticed a trend in patients who were diagnosed, are getting younger.

"So previously we were seeing patients about the age of 65, 70, 75 to 80 range, now we are seeing patients in their 40's up to 60." said Dr. Niraj Pandit.

Commonly known risk factors such as smoking and stress can contribute to the diagnosis. Dr. Pandit says there are preventable measures neighbors can take.

He says it's important to know your numbers.

"Each person should know their blood pressure, what their blood pressure is. It should be below 130/80, they should know their BMI basically the weight and height ratio, they need to know what their hemoglobin A1C is to make sure they don't have diabetes. They should know their cholesterol numbers."

