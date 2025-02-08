'Night to Shine' special needs prom officially a success after a month of community sacrifice

Night to Shine Tallahassee celebrated more than 600 special needs guests.

Thousands of volunteers pitched in to pull off the prom night within one month after it was canceled.

Watch the video to get an inside look at the final result of a widespread community effort.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After a month of trials and tribulations, Night to Shine Tallahassee was a success! I’m Kenya Cardonne in the Northeast Tallahassee neighborhood. Neighbors have spent the past few weeks pitching in in so many ways to give our special needs community a memorable prom night.

Matthew Whitfield, Guest - “We are at Night to Shine 2025!”

The final result of community sacrifice!

Night to Shine is an annual prom for people with special needs.

With a red carpet strut, shoe shining and a crowning ceremony, it’s the biggest night of the year for thousands in our community.

Denise Wilson, Volunteer - “They get to dance, they get to go on the party bus, they get to experience a night out that’s just for them.”

Neicy & Travon Jones, Guests - “He has Cerebral Palsy. So since he has that, he can’t get out much so it’s good to be around other people that have it, that way he can interact with them.”

Night to Shine was even more special this year, considering just a month ago..

Wilson - “We were nowhere! We were without a prom. We didn’t think it was gonna happen.”

Early January, Shine Tallahassee announced via social media that the prom was canceled because its original host church could no longer host this year.

'Not on my watch,' said countless neighbors, businesses and Immanuel Baptist Church— which all stepped up with the donations, time and effort needed to pull it all off within a matter of four short weeks.

Wilson - “I thought it would happen but I had no idea just how spectacular it would be.”

The ultimate prom experience that served as so much more to the thousands onsite.

Whitfield - “Just spread out love and community!”

Wilson - “And this community, the volunteers that came together to make this happen, have made over 500 kings and queens so happy tonight.”

Night to Shine is a worldwide event created by the Tim Tebow Foundation. In Northeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27.

