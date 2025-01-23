Snow damages Tallahassee Flea Market & collapses thin metal structures at homes

About 15 booths at the Tallahassee Flea Market were bent and torn down by ice and snow.

Snowfall and ice collapsed pool enclosures in Northeast Tallahassee.

Watch the video to see what the ice did:

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I never thought snow would be what took us out," said Jami Robinson, property manager at the Tallahassee Flea Market. "It's mind-blowing."

She says snow collapsed many of the stands.

"I think about 15 booths were impacted out of the 150," Robinson said. "I mean, we have a lot of vendors that this is their sole income."

While others deal with what they will do for work, snow also bent structures at homes.

"Forty by 70 feet, that's a lot of snow and that's a lot of weight and the whole thing just crashed down," neighbor David West said.

He had his pool enclosure collapse overnight, resulting in his first home insurance claim.

So did nearby neighbor Bill Schack.

“I wanted to be the first one to call the insurance companies because I had a insurance agent friend call me and tell me ‘get your claim in now,’ because there were people already calling her company for pool awnings, pool enclosures," Schack said.

For some at the flea market wondering about their income, Robinson said they will be happy to help.

"Our offices and phone lines will be open starting at 10 am just for any questions they may have," Robinson said.

Robinson is asking vendors and the public to stay out of the area with damaged booths.

