Ahead of potential ice and snow, Leon County will sand roads

Leon County crews will sand roads starting Tuesday afternoon to keep traction for drivers.

Bridges and overpasses will be the main priority.

With wintry conditions ahead, you may encounter icy roads in our Leon County neighborhoods.

County leaders said they are working to prepare the roads ahead of possible ice and snow.

"With the snowflakes falling from the sky, it was not the Florida I asked for," said native Floridian David West.

Longtime Tallahasseans like West remember snow flurries a few years ago.

Winter weather is rare in Florida, the last time we had snow was in 2018.

But, West remembered snow from 1989 that he said caused some issues on the road.

"The exhaust from cars at intersections would melt the snow that had fallen and then when the cars are gone, the snow turns to ice, so that means, when you pulled up to the intersection you had no traction," West said.

Leon County Emergency Management Director Kevin Peters said he is monitoring the weather, and icy roads are possible.

"The main concern with weather such as this is going to be the icing of elevated road services, such as bridges, overpasses," Peters said.

To prepare:

"For the county and city, that will include the placing of sand on those roadways to help maintain traction during the passage of the storm," Peters said.

FHP will also be closely watching I-10 for any ice or issues that may come from it.

For West, he said he will be watching the weather.

"If it snows, if it actually snows, I'll stay off the roads because I don't trust Tallahassee drivers on a sunny day, much less on a snowy day," West said.

If you have to be on the roads, experts with Triple A recommend increasing your following distance to give you a little more time if you need to slow down.

