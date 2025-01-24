Crews work to clear more than a dozen roads Friday after cars slide on black ice

Days after snow fell in our neighborhoods, ice is still on some roads in Leon County.

Crews continued work to clear more than 12 roads.

Watch the video to find out how many accidents have happened due to that ice:



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It was still a slippery situation Friday in parts of Tallahassee and Leon County.

Crews continued their extensive work to clear more than a dozen roads of ice.

Timberlane Road near Meridian was one of the roads still covered with thick ice Friday morning.

The road was closed Thursday after slippery conditions caused some cars to slide and some get stuck.

"Coming up over the hill, I saw this car obviously go through a patch of ice and hit their breaks and immediately started doing donuts in the road," said Matt Moses. "I stopped and just watched them. They came to a rest against the curb."

Moses lives on the road that is the detour for the icy stretch of Timberlane.

"The other cars that were coming were just impatient and going too fast and before you know it, there was six, seven, eight cars in the ditch and stuck," Moses said, describing the scene Thursday.

While cars have slid and others have gotten stuck, Sergeant Brad Reilly said people mostly stayed home Wednesday and Thursday.

"For the most part, I think the citizens of Leon County have been kind to us. We have had about a dozen car crashes that we've worked through," Reilly said. "Some people have been sliding off the road."

He said no one has been hurt.

"So far, we've had no injuries, so we definitely appreciate everybody heeding our request to stay off the roads," Reilly said.

Moses said he noticed many going through the detour Friday.

"I've seen more cars coming through here in two days than in 8 years," Moses said.

He said he is glad law enforcement blocked off icy roads.

"The initial reaction is to hit the brakes and that's the worst thing to do when you're driving on snow and ice, don't hit your brakes, drive through it and these people just don't get it," Moses said.

Make sure you continue to use navigation and keep up to date with any changes.