Businesses close early as Leon County crews prep roads for freezing weather

Crews spread sand across more than 30 bridges in Leon County.

Businesses closed early Tuesday ahead of the icy conditions.

Watch the video to learn why the sand helps with road traction:

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With winter weather in our area, Leon County crews got ready for the potential of ice on our roads.

I was there as those crews poured sand on one of 33 of our area bridges.

Trucks drove over our bridges and dumped sand across the surface.

Public Works Director Brent Pell said the sand will help keep anyone that has to be on the road safe.

"The moisture will combine with the sand to create a gritty surface when it freezes over so rather than it be slick like glass, it'll actually have a little traction for the vehicles," Pell said.

The risk of ice on the road is why business owners like Luke Granlund closed their shops early.

He said he wants to keep his team at Island Fin Poke safe.

"I don't want them on the road, but I also don't want any customers on the road at 6 or 7 at night," Granlund said. "We can stay off the road for one day."

That's the sentiment that Pell encourages others to take.

"With these potential hazards, we do ask people to try to remain off the roads if at all possible," Granlund said.

To keep up to date with all the latest from Leon County emergency management, head to their emergency information portal.