14-year-old student charged with threatening a mass shooting at Chiles High School

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Sheriff's Office arrests student for threatening to "shoot up" Chiles High School in a social media post.

The sheriff's office says on Wednesday, January 22nd they received information that a 14-year-old male student from Chiles High made a threat to "shoot up the school" in a social media post.

The student was interviewed and admitted to making the threat after getting frustrated from a game he was playing.

On Friday, January 24th, the juvenile male was taken into custody and charged with Written or Electronic Threats to Conduct a Mass Shooting.

LCSO, along with Leon County Schools treats all threats toward schools with the utmost seriousness. The sheriff's office encourages parents and guardians to have open discussions with their children about the seriousness of making threats and the potential consequences.

The FortifyFL app is available to anonymously report any suspicious activity related to Leon County Schools or call 850-922-KIDS.

