College Town
College Town
Memorial service held for victims of hot yoga shooting in 2018
Alberto Camargo
9:46 PM, Nov 02, 2023
College Town
Florida State QB Jordan Travis next faces Pitt
Associated Press
1:25 PM, Nov 02, 2023
College Town
Florida State food pantry begins annual competition with Univ. of Florida
Alberto Camargo
5:56 PM, Nov 01, 2023
College Town
ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd to play Tallahassee next April; see how to get tickets
Channing Frampton
10:52 AM, Oct 30, 2023
College Town
Arrest made in Saturday morning shooting death.
WTXL Digital Staff
10:29 PM, Oct 28, 2023
College Town
FAMU homecoming tailgate means a lot more than just a pregame party
Alberto Camargo
7:25 PM, Oct 28, 2023
Sports
Coleman and Travis help No. 4 Florida State roll past Wake Forest 41-16 to stay unbeaten
By AARON BEARD
3:44 PM, Oct 28, 2023
College Town
FAMU connects current students with successful alums in business
Alberto Camargo
6:47 PM, Oct 26, 2023
College Town
Florida St. seeks 14th straight win, redemption in series vs. Wake Forest
By The Associated Press
1:18 PM, Oct 26, 2023
College Town
Over $300,000 going into FSU research tool to predict harmful algae in lakes
Alberto Camargo
6:33 PM, Oct 24, 2023
College Town
Market Monday on the Quad draws dozens to FAMU
WTXL Digital Staff
6:27 PM, Oct 23, 2023
College Town
Father-son duo play together in homecoming halftime show for FSU Marching Chiefs
Alberto Camargo
10:46 PM, Oct 21, 2023
College Town
Florida State homecoming parade's theme inspires students and alumni
Alberto Camargo
6:26 PM, Oct 20, 2023
College Town
Free food box in front of The Plant helps fight food insecurity in College Town
Alberto Camargo
6:22 PM, Oct 19, 2023
College Town
The Seminoles are off to their best start since 2015
By PETE IACOBELLI
11:57 AM, Oct 19, 2023
College Town
More than 1,200 young students to benefit from new CSC, LCS, FSU partnership
Alberto Camargo
6:36 PM, Oct 17, 2023
College Town
Florida State's defense against Syracuse in a 41-3 win
6:49 PM, Oct 14, 2023
College Town
FSU football partners with TMH for Kickoff Kid program
Alberto Camargo
6:13 PM, Oct 14, 2023
College Town
No. 4 Florida St. seeks 12th straight win against struggling Syracuse
Associated Press
11:06 AM, Oct 13, 2023
College Town
FSU students gather for vigil to remember victims of Israel attacks
Alberto Camargo
10:35 PM, Oct 11, 2023
College Town
Chabad of Tallahassee receives new Torah
Alberto Camargo
6:18 PM, Oct 10, 2023
College Town
FAMU announces highlights of 2023 homecoming festivities
WTXL Digital Staff
10:50 AM, Oct 10, 2023
College Town
SEE WHEN: Harlem Globetrotters return to Tallahassee in 2024
WTXL Digital Staff
11:40 AM, Oct 09, 2023
College Town
AP TOP 25: Florida State Football back to No. 4 after win over Virginia Tech
RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer
2:42 PM, Oct 08, 2023
College Town
Moussa, Florida A&M roll to 11th-straight SWAC win beating Southern 26-19
11:18 PM, Oct 07, 2023
College Town
FSU football welcomes Lord Mayor of Dublin for visit ahead of 2024 Ireland game
Alberto Camargo
9:57 PM, Oct 07, 2023
College Town
Trey Benson runs for 200 yards, 2 TDs to help No. 5 Florida State beat Virginia Tech 39-17
7:23 PM, Oct 07, 2023
College Town
$1,000 A NIGHT? Hotels rooms in short supply ahead of FSU football game
Alberto Camargo
5:23 PM, Oct 06, 2023
College Town
Undefeated No. 5 Florida St. seeks to shore up flaws vs. Virginia Tech
Bob Ferrante
9:34 AM, Oct 06, 2023
College Town
Firefighting gear doesn't fit women well; FSU researcher working to change that
Alberto Camargo
5:28 PM, Oct 05, 2023
College Town
Tallahassee CC hosts final town hall to discuss possible rebrand
Alberto Camargo
10:04 PM, Oct 04, 2023
College Town
Financial Aid Delayed
Alberto Camargo
6:23 PM, Oct 03, 2023
College Town
FREE family fun planned for Tucker Center Parking Lot
WTXL Digital Staff
2:05 PM, Sep 29, 2023
College Town
Neighbors react to historical College Town home being relocated
Alberto Camargo
7:02 PM, Sep 27, 2023
College Town
2023-24 ACC Schedule released for Florida State Men’s Basketball
WTXL Digital Staff
10:43 AM, Sep 27, 2023
College Town
FSU food pantry aims to fight food insecurity among students
Alberto Camargo
6:43 PM, Sep 25, 2023
College Town
What you can expect for tailgating Bragg Memorial Stadium this weekend
Alberto Camargo
5:53 PM, Sep 22, 2023
College Town
Bragg Stadium plans for FHSAA Championship
Alberto Camargo
6:18 PM, Sep 21, 2023
College Town
SEE WHEN: Bragg Memorial Stadium plans to host FHSAA Football State Championship
Maya Sargent
12:19 PM, Sep 21, 2023
College Town
No. 4 Florida State looks to end Clemson's streak, ACC title chances
Associated Press
11:49 AM, Sep 21, 2023
Homepage
INSIDE LOOK: Hotel Indigo plans to expand in Tallahassee
Alberto Camargo
6:27 PM, Sep 19, 2023
College Town
Students react to FAMU rising, FSU dropping in public school rankings
Alberto Camargo
6:53 PM, Sep 18, 2023
