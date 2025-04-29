Florida State student union reopens, symbolizing resilience and community healing

The Florida State student union reopened 11 days after a tragedy, symbolizing community resilience.

Provost Jim Clark emphasized the union's significance as a home and family for students.

Watch the video to se how students expressed mixed emotions, with some feeling overwhelmed but appreciating the support.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

11 days after tragedy struck the Florida State student union, its doors reopened for a community that wanted to reclaim it as theirs.

Jim Clark / Provost, Florida State University "The union isn't just a building on campus. It's a family. It's a home. And that reality can never be erased by this tragedy."

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter. Speaking with students about the union reopening, what it means to them, and what this day will forever represent for them.

"It's not back to normal but we're getting a step closer to building back that home."

For hundreds in attendance like Alena Saleh, it was their first time stepping foot in their second home on campus. Saleh says she needed that sense of community back.

Alena Saleh, FSU Student "Today specifically will be a big part of my memory and the legacy FSU will leave with me. It holds deep value to me, I didn't know what emotions I was going to feel when I walked past here, and honestly I'm glad I wasn't alone in this journey."

University leadership sent a clear message to students: step back into the union only when you are ready. Student body vice president Natalia Ramirez-Romero says she noticed some students overwhelmed by the occasion.

Natalia Ramirez-Romero, Student Body Vice President, FSU "Of course there were tears, there were some people that had to step out because they simply weren't ready and that's OK. I think it's OK to not be OK. I think the beauty of FSU is that we're here for each other regardless of whatever choice you make." FSU says the call to reopen the union came from speaking directly to students , the most vocal of which were the graduating seniors. Student body president Carson Dale says they did not want the tragedy to be the last memory of their student union.

Carson Dale, Student Body President, FSU "People are proud that they get to come back and retake this place as their own. I think resilience is a big word today, and I think we really showed that as a student body."

A university spokesperson confirmed to me that the union will be open from 10 am to 4 pm Tuesday, and students can expect it to remain open for the rest of the week until the spring semester ends. In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

