FSU announces increased security measures during upcoming Spring commencements

Florida State University announced new safety measures ahead of its fall commencement. In a post on the university's Instagram page, President Richard McCullough outlined that graduations will still happen but with a couple of changes.
According to the post, there will be increased security at all commencement events.
This includes increased police and support personnel to ensure a safe and supportive environment.
Each ceremony, including Panama City, will begin with a moment of silence to honor Robert Morales and Tiru Chabba, both of whom were killed after a school shooting last Thursday.
Spring commencements kick off Friday, May 2nd, starting at 9 am.
