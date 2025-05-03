Florida State University graduates continue to celebrate resilience after recent tragedy

Florida State University held its largest graduation ceremony despite recent tragedy.

Students expressed determination to celebrate their achievements after the April 17 shooting.

Watch the video to see how graduates emphasized the importance of community support in their healing process.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Kenya Cardonne, live in the College Town neighborhood where the last of Florida State University's largest graduating class is getting ready to switch their tassels from right to left.

This comes just over two weeks after deadly gunfire left the Seminole community in shock. Still, many graduating students tell me the tragedy gave them all the more determination to walk across that stage.

That's a wrap on Florida State University's 2025 Spring commencement ceremonies.. NATS ..and a wrap on a semester that took a tragic turn on April 17th, when deadly gunfire and terror unleashed at the Student Union. While the university offered students grace with attendance and academic accommodations, many decided to push forward.. making up the largest graduating class in Florida State history.

"You can't just focus on that, like you still have to appreciate all that there is as well and I think that the ceremony is a good example of that." Students tell me it was a way to help them heal. "We made a very fast and healthy recovery, you know everybody was supporting each other, and I think that something like this is what all the graduates needed to conclude the year in a positive way."

"A big part of mourning is just being able to wake up the next day and being able to like do all the things that you would have done normally and just like fighting through that like sadness and grief and just doing it and not letting anyone take that away from you."

Others felt it was a responsibility.

"Horrible things happen all the time and I don't know they happen to much less fortunate people so I feel like being able to do this is still a privilege and like obviously we're a community that's affected but we still get to persevere so I think it's important regardless to celebrate your wins when you can."

The majority, just excited to celebrate such a big achievement, exactly the way they intended to before the tragedy happened: with Seminole pride and unity.

"Because it wasn't only for myself. It was for my family, my Haitian heritage, for my FSU community, It's greater than me."

The next and last ceremony is set to begin at 7 p.m. Live in College Town, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27

Click herefor the full graduation schedule.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.