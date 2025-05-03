Students reflect as Florida State holds its first commencement ceremonies after the April 17th shooting

FSU held its first commencement ceremonies since the April 17th shooting on Friday.

All ceremonies this weekend will include extra security personnel and a moment of silence for the shooting victims.

Watch now to hear two graduates reflect on the atmosphere.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Friday marked the beginning of a typically joyous weekend at Florida State — celebrating graduates.

However this weekend also marks the end of an emotional two weeks at FSU following a deadly shooting.

I'm Alberto Camargo your College Town neighborhood reporter.

As thousands of Seminoles walk the stage, the presence of the two dead and several injured was not lost on Friday's events.

A week ago I told you about the changes to commencement we could expect.

A moment of silence in reflection of Robert Morales and Tiru Chabba, the two men killed in the April 17th shooting.

"In the days since, we have witnessed the best of Florida State University."

That recognition will be held during every commencement ceremony this weekend, including at FSU's Panama City campus.

Every ceremony will also include a heightened security presence and more support personnel.

FSU says more than 8,000 students will receive diplomas this weekend -- the most in school history for one semester.

Shortly after his ceremony, I asked Michael Waiters to describe the mood inside the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

"It was bittersweet, obviously. It was solemn because we lost two great individuals who were here at FSU so it was solemn but like our president said, we had a lot of resilience, so people were happy. People are ready to be progressive and move on."

Finance graduate Chanel Barrett says on top of all her emotions of walking the stage, she felt a heaviness being lifted from the mood among the celebrations.

"The atmosphere at FSU and in Tallahassee has been very different, very somber. So to be able to come together in happiness and in commencement is a great opportunity."

Commencement continues on Saturday, with three ceremonies starting at 9 am, 2 pm and 7 pm.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

