Father of hot yoga shooting victim attends vigil for new shooting victims

Jeff Binkley, father of Maura Binkley, speaks at a vigil for victims of gun violence.

He expresses deep pain and concern over repeated incidents of mass shootings.

Binkley is in town for a campus safety event, which was postponed due to another shooting.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One person at Friday's vigil for the victims was a man with first-hand experience of this kind of loss.

Jeff Binkley is the father of Maura Binkley, the Florida State student who was killed in the hot yoga shooting of 2018.

"This has happened too many times, too many times," said Jeff. "Too much loss. Too much pain. I feel such pain for the victims, survivors, families, loved ones... because I know."

Jeff was already in town for an event to promote campus safety with Maura's Voice, the organization he helped create following Maura's death. He says the event was cruelly and ironically postponed due to yet another shooting.

Jeff says the event will be rescheduled for a later date, and he plans to include the families of Thursday's shooting victims leading up to it.

"I've already got an idea of how I'm going to reach out to one, and definitely will with the other family, because I know what they're going through, and its a matter of care and respect," said Jeff.

