1 YEAR LATER: Friends of Ellie Sims reflect on the long-term effects of her tragic hit-and-run death

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's been 12 days since a deadly shooting that shook the Florida State community — Tuesday also marks one year since another tragedy for FSU — the death of Ellie Sims in a hit-and-run.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter.

Learning how Ellie's memory has impacted her close circles as well as the safety of the entire student community around campus.

"Honestly, knowing her changed my life."

That was a common sentiment about Ellie from the people I spoke with around her memorial.

Friends and members of Ellie's sorority, Alpha Chi Omega, gathered around it to reflect Tuesday afternoon.

Her memorial sits on the intersection of Pensacola and Lorene St., where Ellie was killed while trying to cross the street.

The suspect in the case was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving a death.

He is due back in court next month.

In the weeks afterwards, I told you of the push for increased pedestrian safety on roads near campus, led by Ellie's parents, John and Kristen.

Ellie's former roommate Amelia Nordling says the Sims were one reason Ellie's death resulted in change.

"Both of her parents the most strong, supportive people you will ever meet. They have been constant activists on and off campus for safety for students."

The activism resulted in added pedestrian safety measures like speed humps, raised intersections and lower speed limits on Pensacola and St. Augustine St..

Two of the roads near campus with the heaviest foot traffic.

This is Ellie's impact on the wider student community.

For those she knew personally, Nordling says Ellie Sims brought them together.

"It's a weird thing to be able to relate to so many people about but she genuinely touched so many hearts. There are so many people on campus that miss her presence each and every day."

The FSU chapter of Alpha Chi Omega posting this statement across its social media: "One year ago, our beloved sister Ellie left an indelible mark on our hearts and our chapter. We still feel her spirit with us as it continues to illuminate everything we do."

"[Ellie's] memory transforms our grief into purpose and reminds us to face each day with gratitude for each moment. Though you're no longer physically with us, know that our sisterhood remains unbroken."

Alpha Chi Omega also followed through on Ellie's passion for supporting victims of domestic violence.

As of Tuesday, the organization has raised over $15,000 for Refuge House in Ellie's name.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

