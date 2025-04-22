Community reflects on the life and legacy of Pope Francis following his passing

Pope Francis died at age 88.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Pope Francis, the 266th pope and a global symbol of compassion and reform, has passed away at the age of 88. I’m Lentheus Chaney in College Town, where faith leaders and students are remembering a pontiff who left a powerful impact on both the Church and the world.

As Catholics around the globe—and here in Tallahassee—reflect on his life, Pope Francis’ legacy continues to inspire a path forward rooted in empathy, inclusion, and justice.

The first pope from Latin America, Francis brought a fresh perspective to the Vatican. He championed the poor, advocated for migrants, and emphasized the importance of caring for the environment.

His leadership extended beyond the pulpit, calling for the Church to be more welcoming, more compassionate—and more connected to everyday people.

Michael Sheedy, Executive Director of the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops, works closely with lawmakers and faith leaders.

He says Pope Francis stood out for how he embraced those on the margins of society.

“His vision for the Church appealed. Hospital stood out. He wanted the Church to not just teach, but also to act and to serve as as an offering, but you know the Church is love and mercy for those who are injured on the battlefields of life,” Sheedy said.

The loss of the pope comes at a symbolic moment for Co-Cathedral of St. Thomas More—just across the street from FSU’s student union, where two people were killed and several others injured in a mass shooting Thursday.

Nico Valenzuela, Vice President of the Catholic Student Union, says the church became a place of refuge during the chaos.

“It being so close to home for a lot of these students, death that is, because of where we are with the union being right across the street, and all that happening, and then going to Easter seeking refuge in the church has been such a grace, really,” Valenzuela said.

From his focus on reform to his message of mercy, Pope Francis leaves behind a legacy that transcends borders and generations.

Nico says his example reshaped how many young people—especially students—see the Church today.

In College Town, Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

