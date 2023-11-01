1
Southwest Tallahassee
Southwest Tallahassee
Tallahassee Rotary working on ways to treat overdoses
Terry Gilliam Jr.
6:22 PM, Nov 01, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
No suspects, no arrests following 2 Tallahassee shootings
Channing Frampton
1:42 PM, Oct 31, 2023
Local News
Voter bus tour joined FAMU Homecoming parade
Terry Gilliam Jr.
7:54 PM, Oct 28, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
Thousands in town for FAMU Homecoming; What you need to know for the weekend
Terry Gilliam Jr.
6:47 PM, Oct 27, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
FAMU, Big Bend Habitat and Whirlpool partner to build family home in Tallahassee
Alberto Camargo
4:03 PM, Oct 27, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
Two men shot in Southwest Tallahassee early Friday morning
Channing Frampton
10:28 AM, Oct 27, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
SW Tallahassee needs more housing; what neighbors tell us about the situation
Terry Gilliam Jr.
6:37 PM, Oct 26, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
Tallahassee elementary schools receive a not-so-scary Halloween surprise
Ava Van Valen
6:20 PM, Oct 25, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
FAMU announces homecoming parade grand marshal
WTXL Digital Staff
4:00 PM, Oct 25, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
Second Harvest gets $950k donation; see who gave, where it goes
Maya Sargent
4:12 PM, Oct 23, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
IT’S TIME: Excitement for FAMU Homecoming stretches beyond campus
Terry Gilliam Jr.
9:31 PM, Oct 22, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
Tallahassee Urban League works to get African Americans registered to vote
Terry Gilliam Jr.
8:15 PM, Oct 21, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
Worlds of Work designed to fill jobs in demand in Big Bend
Terry Gilliam Jr.
6:19 PM, Oct 20, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
More than 3,000 students, teachers, parents gather for Worlds of Work
Terry Gilliam Jr.
6:19 PM, Oct 19, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
Nature park spanning 113 acres in Southwest Tallahassee opens
Terry Gilliam Jr.
3:27 PM, Oct 18, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
UPDATE: Missing Leon County children found safe
Channing Frampton
11:18 AM, Oct 18, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
Early morning shooting leaves two shot in Southwest Tallahassee
4:17 PM, Oct 15, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
FIRST LOOK: See what's happening inside North Florida Innovation Labs
Terry Gilliam Jr.
3:55 PM, Oct 11, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
Southwest Tallahassee women wins Neighborliness Award
Terry Gilliam Jr.
6:28 PM, Oct 05, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
FAMU announces more tailgating spaces ahead of homecoming
WTXL Digital Staff
3:43 PM, Oct 05, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
Family of Tallahassee mass shooting victim speaks as one-year mark approaches
Terry Gilliam Jr.
7:14 PM, Oct 04, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
Teaming up to stop bullying
Terry Gilliam Jr.
9:31 PM, Sep 30, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
Groups team up to make heart screenings available at HBCUs
Terry Gilliam Jr.
6:17 PM, Sep 29, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
UPDATE: Man charged in Tallahassee officer shooting tied to second home invasion
WTXL Digital Staff
2:34 PM, Sep 25, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
Crosswalks to Classrooms: Using art to increase safety around school crosswalks
Terry Gilliam Jr.
11:35 PM, Sep 23, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
TCC wants your input on its name change
Terry Gilliam Jr.
6:14 PM, Sep 21, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
Minority business owners try to find solutions
Terry Gilliam Jr.
6:44 PM, Sep 20, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: FAMU announces enhanced tailgating plan
WTXL Digital Staff
11:53 AM, Sep 20, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
Leon County Schools unveils 'Littles to Leaders'
WTXL Digital Staff
11:00 AM, Sep 20, 2023
FAMU remains top public HBCU for 5th consecutive year
WTXL Digital Staff
10:15 AM, Sep 18, 2023
INSIDE LOOK: Capital Region Real-Time Crime Center open
Terry Gilliam Jr.
6:31 PM, Sep 15, 2023
TPD investigating shooting in Southwest Tallahasseee
WTXL Digital Staff
6:32 PM, Sep 12, 2023
Non-profit holding mural contest for human trafficking prevention
WTXL Digital Staff
11:55 AM, Sep 11, 2023
Tallahassee volunteers work to help those impacted by Idalia
Terry Gilliam Jr.
7:09 PM, Aug 31, 2023
FAMU announces when students will go back to class after Hurricane Idalia
WTXL Digital Staff
7:06 PM, Aug 31, 2023
Tallahassee Beerfest hits 5 years of supporting local nonprofits
Terry Gilliam Jr.
12:01 AM, Aug 27, 2023
Community reacts to 4 people shot at apartment complex
Terry Gilliam Jr.
11:30 PM, Aug 26, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
New 'Jazz Man' sculpture celebrates Tallahassee's rich musical history of jazz
Terry Gilliam Jr.
7:42 PM, Aug 20, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
Enrollment is up at schools in Tallahassee and South Georgia
Terry Gilliam Jr.
7:18 PM, Aug 20, 2023
Frenchtown Marketplace returns after 8-month hiatus
Terry Gilliam Jr.
9:13 AM, Aug 20, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
STUDENTS REACT: TCC leaders propose changing school's name
Terry Gilliam Jr.
6:51 PM, Aug 18, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
Tallahassee landmark shutting down while new housing complex is planned nearby
Terry Gilliam Jr.
10:31 PM, Aug 17, 2023
