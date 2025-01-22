The Kearney Center shelters nearly 400 clients overnight during winter storm, extends cold shelter hours

- The Kearney Center shelters nearly 400 clients overnight during winter storm
- Executive Director, Sonya Wilson, joined us to discuss Tuesday night's efforts and plans to reach out to vulnerable neighbors who chose not to shelter.
- Watch the video to hear more about what those efforts look like today and why they've decided to extend their cold shelter hours.
