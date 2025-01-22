Watch Now
The Kearney Center shelters nearly 400 clients overnight during winter storm, extends cold shelter hours

Executive Director, Sonya Wilson, recounts rare winter storm experience and shares an update on shelter options
  • The Kearney Center shelters nearly 400 clients overnight during winter storm
  • Executive Director, Sonya Wilson, joined us to discuss Tuesday night's efforts and plans to reach out to vulnerable neighbors who chose not to shelter.
  • Watch the video to hear more about what those efforts look like today and why they've decided to extend their cold shelter hours.
