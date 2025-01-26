Vendors and neighbors impacted as Tallahassee's flea market remains closed

Flea Market Tallahassee remains closed following winter storm damage.

At least 310 of 438 booths are out of commission or affected.

Watch the video to hear from vendors and neighbors impacted by the temporary closure and damages.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Tallahassee's Flea Market is usually a lively spot for neighbors to shop locally every weekend. But, thanks to winter storm destruction, the scene is quite the opposite this weekend. I'm Kenya Cardonne in the Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood. Here's the latest on what's next for the flea market as vendors try to figure out the same for themselves.

Collapsed roofs, yellow caution tape and silence— not your typical weekend at Flea Market Tallahassee.

According to management, at least 310 booths out of 438 are out of commission or have been affected by the snow and sleet the recent winter storm brought us.

I got to tour the disaster-ridden lot that has neighbors near and far asking themselves— who knew snow could do this kind of damage?

"Right? I mean, you think it'd just melt and run off, but I guess the weight of it all was just more than it could handle," said neighbor Everett Clayton.

Clayton swung by to see the damage for himself.

Clayton - "I've been coming here since I was a teenager and I'm fixing to turn sixty years old. So, seeing this place like this is just beyond belief, said Clayton.

Vendors are also in shock.

"Vendo un poco de abarrotes y frutas y verduras," said Artemio Morales.

"I sell groceries, fruits and vegetables,"

For the past 15 years, he's dedicated his weekends to the customers of this flea market, making a one-hour drive from Cairo every week.

"Me están diciendo que, 'qué pasó,' que si voy a trabajar, porque necesitan sus cosas, son cosas que día tras día se necesita," said Morales.

Morales tells me since the news got out about the winter storm's impacts, neighbors have been reaching out to him, asking him what happened and whether he will continue to sell his produce.

He says neighbors, especially in the Hispanic community, consider them daily necessities.

"Y pues también como ellos me necesitan, yo también los necesito a ellos," said Morales.

"Same way neighbors need me, I need them," Morales tells me, explaining the flea market business is how he and his family make ends meet.

"Yeah, we're gonna miss it while it's closed," said Morales

It may remain that way for about 2-3 weeks.

After getting a general contractor out there on Friday, some of management's goals include fencing off the damaged areas, demolition, and allocating unaffected spaces to affected vendors.

"Pues que no se desesperen, que no se preocupen también... a la mejor pronto nos dan un espacio," said Morales.

Vendors like Morales sent out a message to flea market-goers: "Don't despair and don't worry. Maybe soon, they'll give us a space for you to return and buy what you need."

Demolition will take about 2 weeks to complete. Management says after that, they will begin the permitting process. In Southwest Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27

