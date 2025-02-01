APPLICATIONS OPEN: Groups team up to offer scholarship opportunity to local students

The Empowering Greatness scholarship is in its 5th year.

The scholarship program aims to help a Leon County student with covering two years of college.

Applications are open until February 18th.

Watch the video above to learn more about the push to support students and what you need to know before you apply.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Changing the lives of underserved high school students.

I'm Terry Gilliam, your Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood reporter.

I'm looking into how a scholarship looks to take the burden off those who have dreams of higher education.

A partnership with Farah & Farah law firm, Florida Prepaid College Foundation, and Big Brothers Big Sisters Association of Florida looks to make a difference in the lives of high school students.

"It's for sure helping my life goals!"

It's a scholarship opportunity for underserved kids to get a chance to win 2-years of free college. Jordan Beverly was a recent recipient of that award.

"After this scholarship, I know that I will be able to do what I want to do because I want to make a difference in children's lives."

Jordan wants to be an elementary school teacher and plans on using the Farah & Farah scholarship to do so.

She was picked because of her story. Jordan was involved in a car accident when she was 15, in which she lost her leg. Jordan was hospitalized and it caused her to miss all four years of her high school experience.

She tells me the scholarship was a confidence boost.

"It really did boost my confidence if I have to say."

I asked Senior partner of the law firm, Chuck Farah, if he finds joy in being a part of something like this.

"Terry let me tell you something, her story of resiliency and drive is so inspiring. I get more out of this than what she will get out of it. We want to expand it, we won't more students to take advantage of it."

Expansion is the goal. I asked Jordan what's something she'd tell high school students in Leon County about the chance of the scholarship.

"I would have to say just go for it. Attempt it."

Leon County students must be currently enrolled in a public or charter high school, meet additional eligibility criteria, and scholarship winners will be announced in May. The deadline to apply is February 18th.

The Empowering Greatness scholarship is in its 5th year, Chuck Farah and Jordan Beverly say this is something that will stay.

"It's really gratifying!"

"People are so special; everyone has a story. Whether you feel like your story is valid enough or inspirational to others, it may be inspirational to those right people that will help you."

Those with the Farah & Farah law firm tell me that they see this scholarship opportunity going far in helping Florida high school students in the future. In Southwest Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.