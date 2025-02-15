Tallahassee Urban League gives shout out to Black businesses

Midtown & 3rd is a Black-owned business 5 minutes from the historic Frenchtown neighborhood.

It opened January 2025, and is known for its lounge, drinks, and food.

Watch the video above to hear from a Black business owner about community support and action.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Supporting Black businesses in Tallahassee during Black History Month and beyond.

I'm Terry Gilliam, your Tallahassee neighborhood reporter.

I spoke with one Black business owner in Tallahassee about the importance of community support and action.

"It takes a lot. It takes a lot of intention, it takes a lot of dedication, which we have."

Apryl Lynn is Co-Owner of Midtown & 3rd Restaurant and Lounge. She talks about the process of owning a business.

"I think that businesses themselves have a struggle because business is hard. There's a honeymoon period of business, but there's a lot of hard work."

Midtown & 3rd is a Black-owned business 5 minutes from the historic Frenchtown neighborhood. It opened in January 2025, and is known for its lounge, drinks, and food. Apyrl Lynn and Co-Owner Eric Mckinnon came up with the concept.

Friday, the Tallahassee Urban League gave a shout-out to Black-owned businesses in light of Black History Month, Midtown & 3rd being one of them. I asked Tallahassee Urban League President, Curtis Taylor, about the importance of supporting these businesses.

"We have so much to offer in our community. We just encourage you, don't just do this for the month of February, but every month please go out and patronize our Black businesses that are doing a tremendous job in serving our people."

Lynn says her Black business highlights not only those who look like her but also everyone living in the capital city.

"Every race is recognized, every nationality is recognized, we're open for everybody. We have diversity coming through the doors, we love it. We want this to be a melting pot for the city."

Midtown & 3rd is open Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. In Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.