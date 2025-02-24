McDonald's partners with local author for State-wide Book Tour

Author, Shonda Knight and illustrator Arielle Rosier made their second stop on their statewide book tour for "My Omnilocks".

McDonald's reached out to the author as a partner for the tour and will provide 30 books to each school Knight visits.

Watch the video to hear from the author about the experience of reading to students and finding a way for them to take books home.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In Southwest Tallahassee, 60 students at Pine View Elementary just got to take home a copy of "My Omnilocks" written by Shonda Knight thanks to the author's latest partnership.

Knight is working with local McDonald's restaurants to promote her first-ever children's book.

It's all part of a bigger effort aimed at putting an emphasis on youth literacy in the Big Bend and beyond.

"And so to actually now be here seeing this come to life, being in a room full of little kids with all types of hair. Being able to share this and have each of them go home with a copy of it has been a really — real blessing." said Knight.

On top of that, Knight is donating books to each school she visits on this statewide tour and McDonald's is providing apple slices and milk to every student that participates.

The "My Omnilocks" tour's next stop will be in Gadsden County.

