Flea Market Tallahassee partially re-opens following major winter storm damage

Approximately 60 vendors set up shop for Flea Market Tallahassee's partial re-opening.

It comes less than a month after a winter storm impacted more than 300 booths on the lot.

Watch the video to hear how vendors and neighbors feel about the progress made.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Flea Market Tallahassee is partially back up and running less than a month after winter storm damage rocked hundreds of booths on the lot. I’m Kenya Cardonne in the Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood. Vendors and neighbors say it’s not the same, but they’ll take what they can get amidst this heartbreaking road to recovery.

Demetrius Lee, Vendor - “It's a minor setback for a major comeback.”

A comeback is in the works for Flea Market Tallahassee and its vendors whose livelihoods were put on pause by snow.

Lee - “The beams couldn't hold up that pressure and it just collapsed, you know, and that affected so many people.”

Just over two weeks ago, I showed you how a winter storm impacted more than 300 booths. It made it a safety hazard for the market to remain open.

The temporary closure on top of jaw-dropping damages left vendors in an unfortunate situation.

Lee - “When money is being spent and no money coming in, that's not going to be good. If it takes too long, your money is going to be gone.. you’re going to be broke!”

Demetrius Lee was among approximately 60 vendors who were able to set up shop for the Flea Market’s partial re-opening on Saturday.

He tells me he had to dip into savings to afford his bills following the destruction.

Lee - “Everybody just trying to live, man, and trying to survive. And the Flea Market provides that area where you could sell your stuff and be safe.”

On the other end of heartbreak: Flea Market regulars.

Bruce Hogan, Neighbor - “I’m pretty sure it's hurting them a lot more than it's kind of hurting us. But, it also hurts us that we don't have all the vendors here to where we can walk around and try to see what kind of deals we can have, where it's only like a really little small bit.”

Neighbors and vendors alike say they’re thankful for the partial re-opening..

Lee - “I feel hopeful.”

..And are counting on community support to get this local gem through the weeks of recovery still ahead.

Hogan - “It's nice to come support these people, you know, and hopefully they can rebuild back stronger.”

The permitting process will take some time but vendors tell me they hope to be back at 100% by April.

In Southwest Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27.

