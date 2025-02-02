TPD issues warning after person attacked by multiple dogs

Tallahassee Police say a person was seriously hurt during a dog attack on South Lipona Road Sunday morning.

Witnesses told police they believe 4-5 dogs were involved in the attack.

Animal control was able to find and contain at least four of those animals. TPD has issued a warning that there still could be one more loose.

FULL RELEASE:

On February 2nd, 2025, at approximately 11:26 am, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of South Lipona Road reference to an animal attack.

Officers arrived to locate a victim with serious, but non-life threatening injuries from being bitten by several dogs. Witnesses described seeing 4-5 dogs conduct the attack. The dogs ran before law enforcement arrived on scene.

As of this time, four dogs have been located, contained, and taken into custody by animal control. Due to witnesses describing 4-5 dogs, there might still be one on the loose. Citizens are encouraged to contact law enforcement if they see a loose dog in the area. Do not approach and call law enforcement. Furthermore, due to the Capital City Marathon being conducted in the area, law enforcement wants participants to be aware of their surroundings.

If any loose or aggressive dogs are seen by citizens, they are urged to call 850-891-4200.