2-1-1 Big Bend needs volunteers

2-1-1 Big Bend is asking for volunteers aged 18 and up.

The agency connects community members with resources.

Watch the video above to hear how volunteers help with 2-1-1 Big Bend's mission.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

It's a place you can call on in the capital city when you're in a time of need. 2-1-1 Big Bend is here for neighbors 24-7 but there's one thing that's needed: volunteers.

"Crucial, volunteers are crucial!"

Mike Torres works at 2-1-1 Big Bend on Tallahassee's Southside. It's not only an information and referral line, but also a short-term crisis counseling line.

With so many resources available to the public, 2-1-1 Big Bend is asking for more volunteers to help serve the community.

The agency needs volunteers 18 years old or older to help veterans and families with young children.

Mike Torres began volunteering at 2-1-1 in the early 90s. Doing so shaped his future as well.

"Volunteering at Big Bend 2-1-1 was instrumental in launching my professional career."

211 Big Bend takes calls from the nationwide 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. I spoke with hotline counselor Daniel Palacious about how volunteers serve the surrounding eight counties.

"Those volunteers are just going to enable us to further achieve our mission and our ambition to continue helping as many people in the community as possible."

Volunteers are like resources for those who need it.

Mike says "There are so many individuals who are limited in their access to mental health resources. I can't tell you how important it is."

The application process for volunteers is a rolling admission. 2-1-1 Big Bend says they want to get as many applicants as they can.