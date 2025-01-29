Big Bend nonprofit worries, even as a judge temporarily blocks federal funding freeze.

Tuesday, a federal judge blocked the Trump administration's order to pause all federal loan and grant funding.

Administration officials say the decision to stop loans and grants is necessary to ensure that spending adheres with President Trump’s recent blitz of executive orders.

Watch the video above to hear from nonprofit organizers.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

A federal funding freeze by the trump administration could affect nonprofit organizations where we live.

I’m Terry Gilliam your Tallahassee Neighborhood reporter.

An executive order by President Trump has been temporarily blocked by a federal judge. I talked to one nonprofit organization to see how it would affect them, should the freeze happen.

“With this freeze one of the things that could happen is some of those in our most vulnerable populations—children, our seniors; those key services that are provided to those individuals, without them a lot of them don’t have a chance at survival," said LaShawn Gordon. She has been the Director of Strategic Initiatives with United Partners for Human Services for five and a half years.

United Partners for Humans Services is a non-profit organization geared to help neighbors who need it the most.

Tuesday a federal judge temporarily the Trump administration planned to pause all federal loan and grant funding. The block came from U.S. District Judge Loren L. AliKhan just minutes before the pause was scheduled to go into effect. A hearing is set for Monday.

Gordon tells me 30% of their member agencies are eligible for federal funding. She says it’s a waiting game if the freeze goes through.

“We’re still just waiting to see how can the city and county step in if needed. A lot of these funds are geared to very specific programs, so if the action does stick, we have to evaluate how we can work together to support it.”

Gordon tells me United Partners for Humans Services work to find other sources of income if it comes to that.

“We’ll continue to work to find those revenue streams for our members and partner agencies and be as proactive as we can be.”

Right now, Big Bend nonprofits say there’s more to be looked at. They say they’ll monitor what goes on to plan for the future. In Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.