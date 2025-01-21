The Kearney Center prepares to serve "well over 400" people ahead of wintry conditions

The Kearney Center is preparing to serve "well over 400" people during this cold weather spell. Their nightly average is between 250 to 280.

The executive director said they are prepared with extra staff on evening shifts, food from Second Harvest, and sleeping cots.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Preparations are underway for cold weather heading our way, including at The Kearney Center. They are open for shelter from projected wintry conditions. We're finding out more about the services you can access if you're a single adult and the demand they're expecting as the cold weather sets in.

The Kearney Center is open as a shelter from the cold weather as wintry conditions are expected to head our way.

"We'll make sure they have 3 meals a day, plus a snack, we've got warm water," said Executive Director, Sonya Wilson. "We will not lose power so anybody that has any medical equipment that requires power, we've got the generators, they will immediately switch on."

Wilson said they are preparing to serve "well over 400 people," usually, their nightly average is between 250 and 280.

"We just want to make sure that people are in early and we can go ahead and get them checked in and ready," said Wilson.

Wilson said they are prepared with extra staff on shifts, food from Second Harvest, and sleeping cots.

"These temperatures I mean, based on body weight, could be life-threatening, especially to our elderly population or someone struggling with sickness," said Wilson.

Wilson said it is vital that people do not weather this storm outside or in their cars.

The Kearney Center is open to any vulnerable adults over the age of 18 in need of shelter and power during this cold weather spell.

"This is a time of an emergency and we're going to make sure that anybody that comes through these doors is taken care of," said Wilson.

At last check, The Kearney Center is open for shelter from the cold for single adults over the age of 18 until Thursday night.

